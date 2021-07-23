Our Kitchen: Hot Pepper Jelly Glazed Salmon

INGREDIENTS:
- Sockeye salmon fillets
- ½ cup hot pepper jelly
- 1-2 Tbsp Dijon mustard
- Olive oil
- Salt and black pepper
DIRECTIONS:
- Turn the oven broiler on high.
- In a small saucepan on low heat, melt jelly and mustard together. This should only take a few minutes. Turn off the heat when consistency is like a sauce.
- Heat olive oil in a sauté pan on medium high.
- To get crispy salmon, pat dry the salmon skin before frying. Season the other side of the salmon with salt and pepper then brush on the glaze. Reserve some of the glaze for garnish.
- Once the pan is hot (but not smoking hot), add a little salt to the pan then add the salmon, skin side down. You only need 2-3 minutes for thin pieces like ours. Next go straight from the stove top to under the broiler for another 2-3 minutes. (For thicker pieces of fish, cook longer on the skin side.)
- Plate your crispy salmon and top with the rest of the glaze.
- Enjoy a quick and easy main dish!