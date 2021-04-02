 

Our Kitchen: Hot Pepper Jelly Glazed Salmon

INGREDIENTS:

  • Salmon
  • ½ cup hot pepper jelly
  • Dijon mustard
  • Olive oil
  • Salt and black pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Turn your oven broiler on to high.
  2. In a small saucepan on low heat, melt jelly and mustard together.
  3. Make sure to pat dry the salmon skin before frying and sprinkle with salt (no pepper on the skin) to get a crispy result. Season the other side of the salmon with salt and pepper then brush on the glaze. Reserve some of the glaze for garnish.
  4. Heat olive oil in a sauté pan on medium high. You want the pan hot (but not smoking) to crisp the salmon skin.
  5. Once hot, add the salmon, skin side down, to the pan. You only need 2-3 minutes for thin pieces. Next go straight to from the stove top to under the broiler for another 2-3 minutes. (For thicker pieces of fish cook longer on the skin side.)
  6. Plate your crispy salmon and top with the rest of the glaze.

