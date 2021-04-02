Our Kitchen: Hot Pepper Jelly Glazed Salmon

INGREDIENTS:
- Salmon
- ½ cup hot pepper jelly
- Dijon mustard
- Olive oil
- Salt and black pepper to taste
DIRECTIONS:
- Turn your oven broiler on to high.
- In a small saucepan on low heat, melt jelly and mustard together.
- Make sure to pat dry the salmon skin before frying and sprinkle with salt (no pepper on the skin) to get a crispy result. Season the other side of the salmon with salt and pepper then brush on the glaze. Reserve some of the glaze for garnish.
- Heat olive oil in a sauté pan on medium high. You want the pan hot (but not smoking) to crisp the salmon skin.
- Once hot, add the salmon, skin side down, to the pan. You only need 2-3 minutes for thin pieces. Next go straight to from the stove top to under the broiler for another 2-3 minutes. (For thicker pieces of fish cook longer on the skin side.)
- Plate your crispy salmon and top with the rest of the glaze.