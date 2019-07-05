Our Kitchen: Ice Cream

INGREDIENTS:
- Sugar
- Salt
- Vanilla
- Eggs
- Whipping Cream
- Half & Half
- Nesquik
DIRECTIONS:
- Add 2.5 cups of sugar, 5 eggs, 1 tablespoon of vanilla, a dash of salt, 1 pint of heavy whipping cream, and 1 quart of half & half inside of a container.
- Add whole milk and fill up to the rim of the container.
- Add about 1 cup of Nesquik, stir the mixture, and seal the top of the container.
- Add the container with the mixture in a bucket of ice with the ice cream machine on top. Turn on the ice cream machine and add ice cream salt.
- Serve and enjoy!