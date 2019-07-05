Our Kitchen: Ice Cream

INGREDIENTS:

  • Sugar
  • Salt
  • Vanilla
  • Eggs
  • Whipping Cream
  • Half & Half
  • Nesquik

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Add 2.5 cups of sugar, 5 eggs, 1 tablespoon of vanilla, a dash of salt, 1 pint of heavy whipping cream, and 1 quart of half & half inside of a container.
  2. Add whole milk and fill up to the rim of the container.
  3. Add about 1 cup of Nesquik, stir the mixture, and seal the top of the container.
  4. Add the container with the mixture in a bucket of ice with the ice cream machine on top. Turn on the ice cream machine and add ice cream salt.
  5. Serve and enjoy!

