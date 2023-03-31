INGREDIENTS

  • Graham crackers
  • Marshmallows
  • Your favorite chocolate candy

DIRECTIONS

  1. Place a single layer of graham crackers faced down on a parchment-lined cookie sheet.
  2. Add the chocolate candy to each graham cracker.
  3. Next, place the marshmallow on top of the chocolate candy (cut large marshmallows in half).
  4. After the marshmallows are added, place the cookie sheet into a preheated oven only for a minute or two. The s’mores may be removed from the oven once the marshmallows achieve a golden-brown color.
  5. The last step is to top with another graham cracker and enjoy!