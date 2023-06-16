INGREDIENTS
- Graham crackers
- Marshmallows
- Your favorite chocolate candy
DIRECTIONS
- Place a single layer of graham crackers faced down on a parchment-lined cookie sheet.
- Add the chocolate candy to each graham cracker.
- Next, place the marshmallow on top of the chocolate candy (cut large marshmallows in half).
- After the marshmallows are added, place the cookie sheet into a preheated oven only for a minute or two. The s’mores may be removed from the oven once the marshmallows achieve a golden-brown color.
- The last step is to top with another graham cracker and enjoy!