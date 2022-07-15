Ingredients:
- Graham crackers
- Marshmallows
- Your favorite chocolate candy
Directions:
- Place a single layer of graham crackers faced down on a parchment-lined cookie sheet
- Add the chocolate candy to each graham cracker
- Next, place the marshmallow on top of the chocolate candy
- After the marshmallows are added, place the cookie sheet into a preheated oven only for a few minutes. The s’mores may be removed from the oven once they achieve a golden-brown color or to your preference.
- The last step is to top the s’mores with another graham cracker and enjoy!