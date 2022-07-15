Ingredients:

  • Graham crackers
  • Marshmallows
  • Your favorite chocolate candy

Directions:

  1. Place a single layer of graham crackers faced down on a parchment-lined cookie sheet
  2. Add the chocolate candy to each graham cracker
  3. Next, place the marshmallow on top of the chocolate candy
  4. After the marshmallows are added, place the cookie sheet into a preheated oven only for a few minutes. The s’mores may be removed from the oven once they achieve a golden-brown color or to your preference.
  5. The last step is to top the s’mores with another graham cracker and enjoy!