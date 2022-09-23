Iron Skillet Apple Pie
INGREDIENTS
- Pie crust, ready-made refrigerated
- ¾ cup sugar
- ¾ cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- ¼ tsp allspice
- ¼ tsp cloves
- ¼ tsp nutmeg
- 3 large Granny Smith apples, cored and sliced
- 4 small Honey Crisp apples, cored and sliced
- 6 tablespoons butter
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 egg white
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350F.
- Heat a large cast iron skillet on medium heat. Melt the butter then add the brown sugar. When the brown sugar has melted with the butter, turn off the heat and set aside.
- Toss the lemon juice, cinnamon, allspice, cloves, nutmeg, and most of the sugar with the apples. Reserve the rest of the sugar for the topping.
- Place one of the pie crusts into the bottom of the skillet on top of the brown sugar mixture.
- Pour in the apples on top of the crust.
- Cover the apples with the remaining pie crust.
- Whisk the egg white and brush onto the top of the pie crust. Sprinkle with remaining sugar.
- With a knife, cut a few slits into the top of the pie so steam can escape.
- Place into a 350F oven for about an hour.