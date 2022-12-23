Ingredients:

  • 8 oz. of cream cheese
  • Garlic powder
  • 1 cup of diced onions
  • 8 oz. of sour cream
  • 8 oz. of sharp cheddar cheese
  • 2.5 oz. of bacon bits
  • Buttery salted crackers

Directions:

  • Add 8 oz. of cream cheese into a bowl
  • Add 8 oz. of sour cream into the bowl
  • Mix well
  • Then, add 8 oz. of sharp cheddar cheese
  • Add 2.5 oz of bacon bits
  • Add 1 cup of of diced green onions
  • Add 2 tbsp. of garlic powder
  • Mix well
  • Finally, put saved garnish on top
  • Preheat oven on 350
  • Let dish cook for 15 minutes.
  • once cooled, it is ready to dip!