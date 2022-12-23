Ingredients:
- 8 oz. of cream cheese
- Garlic powder
- 1 cup of diced onions
- 8 oz. of sour cream
- 8 oz. of sharp cheddar cheese
- 2.5 oz. of bacon bits
- Buttery salted crackers
Directions:
- Add 8 oz. of cream cheese into a bowl
- Add 8 oz. of sour cream into the bowl
- Mix well
- Then, add 8 oz. of sharp cheddar cheese
- Add 2.5 oz of bacon bits
- Add 1 cup of of diced green onions
- Add 2 tbsp. of garlic powder
- Mix well
- Finally, put saved garnish on top
- Preheat oven on 350
- Let dish cook for 15 minutes.
- once cooled, it is ready to dip!