 

Our Kitchen: Lemon Blueberry Muffins

Ingredients

  • 1 stick, Butter, softened to room temperature
  • 1 cup Sugar
  • 2 tsp Vanilla
  • 1 Egg
  • 1 ½ cups Flour
  • ¼ tsp Salt
  • 2 tsp Baking powder
  • 2 Lemons
  • ½ cup Buttermilk
  • Blueberries
  • 2 Bowls, one for wet ingredients and one for dry
  • Confectioners’ sugar

Directions

Preheat oven to 375° and grease your muffin tins (or use baking cups).

In the first bowl, your wet bowl, combine the room temperature butter, sugar, vanilla, and egg. Mix until creamy. Add the zest of one lemon and the juice of one or both lemons. (You can reserve a few teaspoons of the lemon juice for the glaze.) Add half a cup of buttermilk. Mix until well combined.

In bowl two, the dry bowl, combine flour, salt, baking powder and mix to combine.

Pour the dry ingredients into the bowl with the wet ingredients. Mix until well combined. Gently fold the blueberries into your batter. Fill the tins no more than 2/3 full. This should make six to 12 muffins depending on the size of your muffin tin.

Bake 15-18 minutes. Muffins are done when an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Take out of the oven and let cool.

Glaze:

Combine a half cup of confectioners’ sugar and a teaspoon or two of lemon juice. You can also use milk or water instead of lemon juice. No matter the liquid, you need very little. Start slowly and add until you get the consistency and amount of glaze you prefer. Add more confectioners’ sugar if needed. Top the cooled muffins with the glaze.

