INGREDIENTS
- Ground chicken
- Pre-washed large lettuce leaves, such as romaine
- Cashews
- 1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds
- Olive oil
- 3 tbsp soy sauce
- Garlic, minced
- Ginger, minced
- Sliced green onions
- Tri-pepper mix
- Onion
- 2 tbsp brown sugar
- 1 cup orange juice
- Toasted sesame oil
DIRECTIONS
- For the sauce – combine orange juice, soy sauce, brown sugar, and toasted sesame oil in a bowl and mix well. Set aside.
- Heat a skillet on medium high heat and add the olive oil.
- Once the skillet is hot, add the chicken, onion, and tri-pepper mix.
- Cook until the onions have softened then add the sauce.
- Bring to a simmer.
- Add the minced garlic & ginger to warm.
- Finally, add in the sesame seeds and a handful of cashews.
- Fill a lettuce leaf with the chicken and enjoy!