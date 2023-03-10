INGREDIENTS

  • Ground chicken
  • Pre-washed large lettuce leaves, such as romaine
  • Cashews
  • 1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds
  • Olive oil
  • 3 tbsp soy sauce
  • Garlic, minced
  • Ginger, minced
  • Sliced green onions
  • Tri-pepper mix
  • Onion
  • 2 tbsp brown sugar
  • 1 cup orange juice
  • Toasted sesame oil

DIRECTIONS

  1. For the sauce – combine orange juice, soy sauce, brown sugar, and toasted sesame oil in a bowl and mix well. Set aside.
  2. Heat a skillet on medium high heat and add the olive oil.
  3. Once the skillet is hot, add the chicken, onion, and tri-pepper mix.
  4. Cook until the onions have softened then add the sauce.
  5. Bring to a simmer.
  6. Add the minced garlic & ginger to warm.
  7. Finally, add in the sesame seeds and a handful of cashews.
  8. Fill a lettuce leaf with the chicken and enjoy!