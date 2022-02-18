Our Kitchen: Lettuce Wraps

Ingredients:

  • Ground Chicken
  • Ground Chicken Breast
  • Pre-washed/Pre-cut Lettuce
  • Cashews
  • Toasted Sesame seeds
  • Olive Oil
  • Soy Sauce
  • Garlic (Minced)
  • Ginger (Minced)
  • Sliced Green Onions
  • Tri-Pepper Mix
  • Onion
  • Brown Sugar
  • Orange Juice
  • Toasted Sesame Oil

Directions:

  1. In a mixing bowl for the sauce – combine 1 cup Orange Juice, 3 tbsp of Soy Sauce, 2 tbsp of Brown Sugar, and Toasted Sesame Oil.

2. On medium heat, add olive oil to a skillet. Once the skillet is warm enough, add in the chicken, onion, and tri-pepper mix.

3. After the onions have softened in your skillet, the sauce is added.

4. Bring all to a simmer.

5. At this point, add in the minced garlic & ginger to warm.

6. Add in a tbsp of Sesame Seeds and a handful of cashews.

7. Fill a leaf of lettuce with your mixture, and you’re done! Enjoy!

