Our Kitchen: Macaroni & Cheese

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 cup, Half & Half
  • 1 cup, Whole Milk
  • 3 Tablespoons, Flour
  • 2 cups, Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese
  • 3 Tablespoons, Butter
  • 1 1/2 cups, Macaroni
  • to taste, Salt
  • to taste, Pepper

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Cook 1 1/2 cups of dry elbow macaroni according to package directions; drain and set aside. 
  2. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. 
  3. Make a roux:
  4. Melt 3 Tablespoons of butter in a cast iron skillet. 
  5. Sprinkle in 3 Tablespoons of flour, stirring for about three minutes until blended and golden brown. 
  6. Then add in 1 cup whole milk and 1 cup half and half, a little at a time, stirring constantly, to eliminate any lumps.
  7. Continue heating, about five minutes, until the mixture has thickened. Turn the heat off.  
  8. Stir in all but a few Tablespoons of cheese into the mixture until melted and creamy.
  9. Stir in the macaroni. Salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle on the remaining cheese. 
  10. Bake in a 350 Degrees oven for about 30 minutes until golden. 

