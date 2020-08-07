Our Kitchen: Macaroni & Cheese

INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup, Half & Half
- 1 cup, Whole Milk
- 3 Tablespoons, Flour
- 2 cups, Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese
- 3 Tablespoons, Butter
- 1 1/2 cups, Macaroni
- to taste, Salt
- to taste, Pepper
DIRECTIONS:
- Cook 1 1/2 cups of dry elbow macaroni according to package directions; drain and set aside.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Make a roux:
- Melt 3 Tablespoons of butter in a cast iron skillet.
- Sprinkle in 3 Tablespoons of flour, stirring for about three minutes until blended and golden brown.
- Then add in 1 cup whole milk and 1 cup half and half, a little at a time, stirring constantly, to eliminate any lumps.
- Continue heating, about five minutes, until the mixture has thickened. Turn the heat off.
- Stir in all but a few Tablespoons of cheese into the mixture until melted and creamy.
- Stir in the macaroni. Salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle on the remaining cheese.
- Bake in a 350 Degrees oven for about 30 minutes until golden.