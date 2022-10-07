INGREDIENTS
- ½ stick butter
- ½ cup peas
- ½ cup carrots, diced
- Trinity mix (green pepper, celery, onion)
- Rotisserie chicken, shredded
- Salt
- Pepper
- 1 teaspoon poultry seasoning
- ¼ cup chicken stock
- ¼ cup milk
- 1/3 cup flour
- Mini ready-made pie crusts
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 425F.
- For the filling, heat the skillet on medium high and add the butter. Once the butter melts add the onion, celery, pepper mixture.
- Once the onions have cooked down, add the peas and carrots. Cook to soften the carrots.
- Add the salt, pepper, and poultry seasoning.
- Now alternate adding the flour, chicken broth, and milk to the peas and carrot mixture. You do not want this to be runny.
- Add the chicken and combine and set aside.
- Separate the pie crusts and place one each on the bottom of six cupcake molds.
- Generously spoon in the chicken filling and top with pie crust.
- Bake at 425F for about 30 minutes.