INGREDIENTS

  • ½ stick butter
  • ½ cup peas
  • ½ cup carrots, diced
  • Trinity mix (green pepper, celery, onion)
  • Rotisserie chicken, shredded
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 teaspoon poultry seasoning
  • ¼ cup chicken stock
  • ¼ cup milk
  • 1/3 cup flour
  • Mini ready-made pie crusts


DIRECTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 425F.
  2. For the filling, heat the skillet on medium high and add the butter. Once the butter melts add the onion, celery, pepper mixture.
  3. Once the onions have cooked down, add the peas and carrots. Cook to soften the carrots.
  4. Add the salt, pepper, and poultry seasoning.
  5. Now alternate adding the flour, chicken broth, and milk to the peas and carrot mixture. You do not want this to be runny.
  6. Add the chicken and combine and set aside.
  7. Separate the pie crusts and place one each on the bottom of six cupcake molds.
  8. Generously spoon in the chicken filling and top with pie crust.
  9. Bake at 425F for about 30 minutes.