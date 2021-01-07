Our Kitchen: Mint Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

Ingredients
1 bag mint chocolate candies or candy bars (7–8 oz)
3/4 cup unsalted butter
1 1/2 cups sugar
3 large eggs (or 3/4 cup egg substitute)
1/4 teaspoon peppermint extract (optional)
2 cups flour
3/4 cup cocoa powder
Nonstick aluminum foil
1 cup powdered sugar
Steps
- Chop chocolate. Melt butter in large bowl. Add sugar to butter, then beat with electric mixer on HIGH until combined. Beat in eggs and peppermint extract (if using) until combined and fluffy.
- Add flour and cocoa, beating until dough forms, then gently stir (fold) in chocolate until blended. Chill dough 1 hour or until firm.
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Line baking sheet with foil. Place powdered sugar in a shallow dish. Form (or scoop) dough into 1-inch balls, then roll in powdered sugar; place cookies on baking sheet 1 inch apart, lightly pressing down on each. Bake 10–12 minutes or until edges are crisp and cookies have cracked. Let stand 5 minutes on baking sheet to cool, then transfer to wire rack to cool completely. Serve. (Makes about 35 cookies.)