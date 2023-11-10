Our Kitchen welcomed guest Ian Harkness of the Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus. YOGC was created to provide an outstanding orchestra program for the area’s most talented young musicians. Celebrating their 30th anniversary this year, they have achieved that goal. YOGC will be performing many concerts (the next is November 14th) to celebrate reaching the 30 year milestone. Visit their website for more performance dates.

Thanks to Ian for stopping by, Billy’s Supermarket for our fresh ingredients, and Daniel Appliance for our beautiful kitchen.

INGREDIENTS

One 9 inch pie crust (can be homemade, can be store bought)

1 cup granulated sugar

﻿﻿1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa

﻿﻿1/3 cup cornstarch

﻿﻿1/4 teaspoon salt

2 3/4 cups milk

2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon coffee extract, coffee-flavored-liqueur, or black coffee, divided

﻿﻿1 tablespoon butter

﻿﻿1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup (1/2 pint) heavy cream

2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar

DIRECTIONS