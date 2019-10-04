Our Kitchen: Orzo Salad

INGREDIENTS:
- Orzo Pasta
- Kalamata Olives
- Capers
- Grape Tomatoes
- Feta Cheese
- Vinaigrette (Lemon Juice, Red Wine Vinegar, Honey, Extra Virgin Olive Oil)
- Garlic
- Salt
- Pepper
DIRECTIONS:
- Add orzo pasta already boiled and salted into a bowl.
- Add sliced kalamata olive, capers, grape tomatoes, and feta cheese.
- To make a vinaigrette, add lemon juice, red wine vinegar, a little honey, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, salt, and pepper. Next mix and add to the orzo salad.
- Serve and enjoy!