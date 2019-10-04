Our Kitchen: Orzo Salad

INGREDIENTS:

  • Orzo Pasta
  • Kalamata Olives
  • Capers
  • Grape Tomatoes
  • Feta Cheese
  • Vinaigrette (Lemon Juice, Red Wine Vinegar, Honey, Extra Virgin Olive Oil)
  • Garlic
  • Salt
  • Pepper

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Add orzo pasta already boiled and salted into a bowl.
  2. Add sliced kalamata olive, capers, grape tomatoes, and feta cheese.
  3. To make a vinaigrette, add lemon juice, red wine vinegar, a little honey, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, salt, and pepper. Next mix and add to the orzo salad.
  4. Serve and enjoy!

