Our Kitchen: Parmesan Crusted Chicken

INGREDIENTS:
- 1 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 4 Chicken cutlets
- 2 Eggs
- 1/2 packet Italian salad dressing seasoning packet
- ½ tsp. Garlic Powder
- 1 cup Almond Flour
- 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- Black pepper, to taste
DIRECTIONS:
- In a skillet, heat extra virgin olive oil. Beat two eggs in a bowl. In a separate bowl, mix almond flour, Parmesan cheeses, half packet of salad dressing seasoning, garlic powder and black pepper. Dredge chicken cutlet through the eggs. Coat chicken cutlets, with almond flour mixture.
- Place chicken in hot skillet; do not flip until the underside is a crispy golden brown. Once both sides are a crispy golden brown, finish off in the oven, if necessary.