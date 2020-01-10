Our Kitchen: Party Drumsticks

INGREDIENTS:
- 1/4 cup Avocado Oil
- 1/4 cup Soy Sauce
- Smoked Paprika
- Cracked Black Pepper
- Lemon Juice (from 1/2 of a lemon)
- Honey
- Mustard
- Cayenne Pepper
- Chopped Garlic
- Chicken Drumsticks
DIRECTIONS:
- Add avocado oil, soy sauce, smoked paprika, cracked blacked pepper, lemon juice, honey, mustard, cayenne pepper, and chopped garlic in a bowl for the marinara.
- Then add the marinara into a Ziploc bag. Refrigerate for about 30 minutes.
- Add chicken drumsticks in the bag of marinara.
- Add the marinated chicken drumsticks in a pot. Cook in an oven at 450 Degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes.
- When ready, serve and enjoy!