Our Kitchen: Party Drumsticks

Our Kitchen
Posted: / Updated:

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1/4 cup Avocado Oil
  • 1/4 cup Soy Sauce
  • Smoked Paprika
  • Cracked Black Pepper
  • Lemon Juice (from 1/2 of a lemon)
  • Honey
  • Mustard
  • Cayenne Pepper
  • Chopped Garlic
  • Chicken Drumsticks

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Add avocado oil, soy sauce, smoked paprika, cracked blacked pepper, lemon juice, honey, mustard, cayenne pepper, and chopped garlic in a bowl for the marinara.
  2. Then add the marinara into a Ziploc bag. Refrigerate for about 30 minutes.
  3. Add chicken drumsticks in the bag of marinara.
  4. Add the marinated chicken drumsticks in a pot. Cook in an oven at 450 Degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes.
  5. When ready, serve and enjoy!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories