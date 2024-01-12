What’s better than chicken wings for a party? Not much! Here’s a recipe with minimal effort that brings maximum results. You can follow the recipe as described below or tweak it with your favorite flavors.

INGREDIENTS

Chicken wings, party size works well for this recipe

Butter

Lemon

Salt

Pepper

Paprika

Garlic powder

Sugar

DIRECTIONS

Turn broiler on high. Add melted butter into the bottom of a broiler pan and coat. Add the chicken wings, skin side down, to the pan. Squeeze the juice of half a lemon over the wings. Add salt, pepper, paprika, garlic powder, and a pinch of sugar. The sugar chars the skin and makes it crisp. While watching, broil the chicken wings for about 10 minutes. Take them out of the oven and turn them over. Add the ingredients from lines 4 & 5 on this side of the wings. Place back under the broiler for another 10 minutes. Watch while broiling to make sure they do not burn. The sugar will char but you don’t want them to burn.

That’s it! Easy recipe with a big flavor.