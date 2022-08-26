Ingredients:
- Peaches
- Red Onion
- Tomato
- Cilantro
- Lime
- Jalapeño Pepper
- Corn
- Tortilla Chips
Directions:
- Chop the onion, tomato, and cilantro.
- Slice the lime in half and set aside. The juice of the lime will be used later.
- The jalapeño should be sliced next. Remove the ribs and seeds and continue to chop into fine pieces.
- Next, the peaches are sliced, peeled, and chopped into bite-sized chunks.
- Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl.
- Add in fresh corn.
- Take the lime that was set aside and squeeze the juices over the mixture.
- Add in salt and pepper to taste, and mix thoroughly – working the lime juice all the way in.
- Let the mixture sit for about ten minutes and gather a handful of tortilla chips onto a plate.
- Grab a spoonful of the salsa and place it on the plate and enjoy!