Ingredients:

  • Peaches
  • Red Onion
  • Tomato
  • Cilantro
  • Lime
  • Jalapeño Pepper
  • Corn
  • Tortilla Chips

Directions:

  1. Chop the onion, tomato, and cilantro.
  2. Slice the lime in half and set aside. The juice of the lime will be used later.
  3. The jalapeño should be sliced next. Remove the ribs and seeds and continue to chop into fine pieces.
  4. Next, the peaches are sliced, peeled, and chopped into bite-sized chunks.
  5. Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl.
  6. Add in fresh corn.
  7. Take the lime that was set aside and squeeze the juices over the mixture.
  8. Add in salt and pepper to taste, and mix thoroughly – working the lime juice all the way in.
  9. Let the mixture sit for about ten minutes and gather a handful of tortilla chips onto a plate.
  10. Grab a spoonful of the salsa and place it on the plate and enjoy!