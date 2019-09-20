Our Kitchen: Pear Salad

INGREDIENTS:

  • Dressing (Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar, Maple Syrup)
  • Arugula
  • Vidalia Onion
  • Pears
  • Roasted Pecans
  • Dried Cranberries
  • Bacon Strips

DIRECTIONS:

  1. To make the dressing, add 2 parts of olive oil, one part of Balsamic Vinegar, and some maple syrup.
  2. Put about half of a bag arugula in a bowl.
  3. Cut slices of a vidalia onion to add in the bowl.
  4. Add pieces of bacon striped already cooked in the bowl.
  5. Slice and dice about 4 pears to add in the bowl. Then add dried cranberries and roasted pecans.
  6. Serve and enjoy!

