Our Kitchen: Pear Salad

INGREDIENTS:
- Dressing (Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar, Maple Syrup)
- Arugula
- Vidalia Onion
- Pears
- Roasted Pecans
- Dried Cranberries
- Bacon Strips
DIRECTIONS:
- To make the dressing, add 2 parts of olive oil, one part of Balsamic Vinegar, and some maple syrup.
- Put about half of a bag arugula in a bowl.
- Cut slices of a vidalia onion to add in the bowl.
- Add pieces of bacon striped already cooked in the bowl.
- Slice and dice about 4 pears to add in the bowl. Then add dried cranberries and roasted pecans.
- Serve and enjoy!