Our Kitchen: Pesto Spaghetti

Our Kitchen
INGREDIENTS:

  • One handful of fresh basil leaves
  • One handful of pine nuts
  • Two handfuls of Parmesan cheese
  • Two Tbsp of extra virgin olive oil
  • One clove of garlic
  • One cup of ice cubes
  • Four slices of Mortadella, cut into strips.
  • Burrata cheeseballs
  • 8 oz. box of spaghetti

DIRECTIONS:

  1. In a blender or food processor, combine basil, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, garlic and ice cubes. Blend pesto until smooth.
  2. Prepare spaghetti al dente in salted boiling water, according to directions on box.
  3. Transfer spaghetti to large saute pan.  Add a ladle or two of remaining pasta water.  Stir on low heat until creamy consistency.  Add pesto; heat through.  Saute Mortadella in olive oil. When plating, top pesto spaghetti with split Burrata ball and crispy Mortadella strips.

