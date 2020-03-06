Our Kitchen: Pesto Spaghetti

INGREDIENTS:
- One handful of fresh basil leaves
- One handful of pine nuts
- Two handfuls of Parmesan cheese
- Two Tbsp of extra virgin olive oil
- One clove of garlic
- One cup of ice cubes
- Four slices of Mortadella, cut into strips.
- Burrata cheeseballs
- 8 oz. box of spaghetti
DIRECTIONS:
- In a blender or food processor, combine basil, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, garlic and ice cubes. Blend pesto until smooth.
- Prepare spaghetti al dente in salted boiling water, according to directions on box.
- Transfer spaghetti to large saute pan. Add a ladle or two of remaining pasta water. Stir on low heat until creamy consistency. Add pesto; heat through. Saute Mortadella in olive oil. When plating, top pesto spaghetti with split Burrata ball and crispy Mortadella strips.