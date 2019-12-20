Our Kitchen: Pizza

INGREDIENTS:
- Pizza Sauce
- Pizza Crust Dough
- Pepperoni
- Spinach
- Bell Peppers
- Parmesan Cheese
- Mozzarella Cheese
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil Spray
DIRECTIONS:
- Spray a pizza pan with extra virgin olive oil spray.
- Spread and lay out the pizza crust dough on the pizza pan.
- Bake only the crust for 8 minutes in an oven preheated at 400 Degrees.
- Once the crust is taken out of the oven, add and spread the pizza sauce on top of the crust.
- Add pepperoni, bell peppers, spinach, Mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese to the pizza.
- Bake the pizza in the oven at 400 Degrees. Take out the pizza once ready.
- Serve and enjoy!