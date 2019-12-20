Our Kitchen: Pizza

INGREDIENTS:

  • Pizza Sauce
  • Pizza Crust Dough
  • Pepperoni
  • Spinach
  • Bell Peppers
  • Parmesan Cheese
  • Mozzarella Cheese
  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil Spray

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Spray a pizza pan with extra virgin olive oil spray.
  2. Spread and lay out the pizza crust dough on the pizza pan.
  3. Bake only the crust for 8 minutes in an oven preheated at 400 Degrees.
  4. Once the crust is taken out of the oven, add and spread the pizza sauce on top of the crust.
  5. Add pepperoni, bell peppers, spinach, Mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese to the pizza.
  6. Bake the pizza in the oven at 400 Degrees. Take out the pizza once ready.
  7. Serve and enjoy!

