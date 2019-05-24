Our Kitchen: Pompano

INGREDIENTS:
- Pompano
- Basil
- Salt
- Pepper
- Flour
- Clarified Butter
- Sesame Seed Oil
- Capers
- Prosciutto
- White Wine
- Lemons
- Cream
DIRECTIONS:
- Stick fresh basil in a pompano that is already scaled and gutted.
- Score the pompano.
- Season the pompano with salt and pepper.
- Lightly dust the pompano in flour.
- Add clarified butter in a hot pan.
- Add sesame seed oil.
- Put the pompano in the pan.
- Flip the pompano so it is crispy on both sides.
- Next, put in the oven at 400 Degrees.
- With what is left over in the pan, use to make a warm dressing for a salad.
- Add capers, prosciutto, white wine, cream, and butter.
- Add the dressing to a salad of your choice.
- Serve the pompano with lemons and the salad.
- Eat and enjoy!