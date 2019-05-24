Our Kitchen: Pompano

Our Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INGREDIENTS:

  • Pompano
  • Basil
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Flour
  • Clarified Butter
  • Sesame Seed Oil
  • Capers
  • Prosciutto
  • White Wine
  • Lemons
  • Cream

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Stick fresh basil in a pompano that is already scaled and gutted.
  2. Score the pompano.
  3. Season the pompano with salt and pepper.
  4. Lightly dust the pompano in flour.
  5. Add clarified butter in a hot pan.
  6. Add sesame seed oil.
  7. Put the pompano in the pan.
  8. Flip the pompano so it is crispy on both sides.
  9. Next, put in the oven at 400 Degrees.
  10. With what is left over in the pan, use to make a warm dressing for a salad.
  11. Add capers, prosciutto, white wine, cream, and butter.
  12. Add the dressing to a salad of your choice.
  13. Serve the pompano with lemons and the salad.
  14. Eat and enjoy!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

Don't Miss