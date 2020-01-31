Our Kitchen: Publix Bean & Cheese Puffs

INGREDIENTS:

  • Refried Beans
  • Cumin Seed
  • Puff Pastry Shells
  • Queso Fresco
  • Avocado Oil Cooking Spray

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Prebake the puff pastry shells in an oven preheated at 425 Degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. Bake for 15 minutes. If you use a regular baking sheet, you should use the avocado oil cooking spray before putting the puff pastry shells down on them.
  3. Once the puff pastry shells are ready, add the refried beans inside them. Top the beans with the Queso Fresco cheese. Add the avocado oil cooking spray and cumin seed.
  4. Bake in the oven at 425 Degrees Fahrenheit for 5 minutes.
  5. Serve and enjoy once ready!

