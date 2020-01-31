Our Kitchen: Publix Bean & Cheese Puffs

INGREDIENTS:
- Refried Beans
- Cumin Seed
- Puff Pastry Shells
- Queso Fresco
- Avocado Oil Cooking Spray
DIRECTIONS:
- Prebake the puff pastry shells in an oven preheated at 425 Degrees Fahrenheit.
- Bake for 15 minutes. If you use a regular baking sheet, you should use the avocado oil cooking spray before putting the puff pastry shells down on them.
- Once the puff pastry shells are ready, add the refried beans inside them. Top the beans with the Queso Fresco cheese. Add the avocado oil cooking spray and cumin seed.
- Bake in the oven at 425 Degrees Fahrenheit for 5 minutes.
- Serve and enjoy once ready!