Our Kitchen: Pumpkin Hummus

INGREDIENTS:
- Garbanzo Beans
- Pumpkin Puree
- Tahini Paste
- Maple Syrup
- Cayenne Pepper
- Cumin
- Lemon Juice
- Garlic
- Salt
- Paprika
- Pumpkin Seeds(Toasted)
- Olive Oil
- Pita Chips
DIRECTIONS:
- Place 1 can of garbanzo beans, 1/2 a can of pumpkin puree, about 2 tablespoons of tahini paste, some maple syrup, a pinch of cayenne pepper, some cumin, and lemon juice into a food processor.
- Add garlic and salt. Turn on the food processor.
- Once finished, place in a dish and add paprika and toasted pumpkin seeds.
- Drizzle the dish with olive oil, and serve with pita chips.