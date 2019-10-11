Our Kitchen: Pumpkin Hummus

INGREDIENTS:

  • Garbanzo Beans
  • Pumpkin Puree
  • Tahini Paste
  • Maple Syrup
  • Cayenne Pepper
  • Cumin
  • Lemon Juice
  • Garlic
  • Salt
  • Paprika
  • Pumpkin Seeds(Toasted)
  • Olive Oil
  • Pita Chips

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Place 1 can of garbanzo beans, 1/2 a can of pumpkin puree, about 2 tablespoons of tahini paste, some maple syrup, a pinch of cayenne pepper, some cumin, and lemon juice into a food processor.
  2. Add garlic and salt. Turn on the food processor.
  3. Once finished, place in a dish and add paprika and toasted pumpkin seeds.
  4. Drizzle the dish with olive oil, and serve with pita chips.

