Our Kitchen: Pumpkin Pie

INGREDIENTS:
- All-Purpose Flour
- Salt
- Shortening
- Water
- Pumpkin
- Eggs
- Sugar
- Cinnamon
- Evaporated Milk
- Whipped Cream
DIRECTIONS:
- Add 1 cup of all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon of salt, 1/3 of a cup of shortening, and some water. Ball up the mix and let it sit for at least 5 minutes.
- Add pumpkin from a can, 2 eggs, sugar, cinnamon, and evaporated milk into a bowl. Whisk until smooth.
- Roll the ball of mix we had from step one in all-purpose flour. Use a roller to flatten. Place into a pie crust pan.
- Pour the mix from step 2 into the pie crust.
- Bake in an oven at 350 Degrees Fahrenheit for 55-60 minutes.
- Add whipped cream on top of the pumpkin pie. Serve and enjoy!