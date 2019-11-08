Our Kitchen: Pumpkin Pie

INGREDIENTS:

  • All-Purpose Flour
  • Salt
  • Shortening
  • Water
  • Pumpkin
  • Eggs
  • Sugar
  • Cinnamon
  • Evaporated Milk
  • Whipped Cream

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Add 1 cup of all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon of salt, 1/3 of a cup of shortening, and some water. Ball up the mix and let it sit for at least 5 minutes.
  2. Add pumpkin from a can, 2 eggs, sugar, cinnamon, and evaporated milk into a bowl. Whisk until smooth.
  3. Roll the ball of mix we had from step one in all-purpose flour. Use a roller to flatten. Place into a pie crust pan.
  4. Pour the mix from step 2 into the pie crust.
  5. Bake in an oven at 350 Degrees Fahrenheit for 55-60 minutes.
  6. Add whipped cream on top of the pumpkin pie. Serve and enjoy!

