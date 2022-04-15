Ingredients:
- 1 Cup Raisins
- Lemon Juice
- Cornstarch
- ¼ Cup Brown Sugar
- Water
Directions:
- Add water to a saucepan and turn on the stove-top eye.
- Take 1 cup of raisins and add to the pan.
- The lemon juice will follow. Add enough to make the mixture cloudy or to your taste preferences.
- A ¼ cup of brown sugar can now be placed in the pan. This will also be to your taste preference.
- Bring all to a gentle boil.
- Watch for the mixture to thicken or to the point where the raisins have absorbed water.
- In a separate bowl, combine a little cornstarch and water. Mix well.
- Add the cornstarch/water mixture to the pan and bring the mixture back to a gentle boil.
- Let it cool and enjoy!