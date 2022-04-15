Ingredients:

  • 1 Cup Raisins
  • Lemon Juice
  • Cornstarch
  • ¼ Cup Brown Sugar
  • Water

Directions:

  1. Add water to a saucepan and turn on the stove-top eye.
  2. Take 1 cup of raisins and add to the pan.
  3. The lemon juice will follow. Add enough to make the mixture cloudy or to your taste preferences.
  4. A ¼ cup of brown sugar can now be placed in the pan. This will also be to your taste preference.
  5. Bring all to a gentle boil.
  6. Watch for the mixture to thicken or to the point where the raisins have absorbed water.
  7. In a separate bowl, combine a little cornstarch and water. Mix well.
  8. Add the cornstarch/water mixture to the pan and bring the mixture back to a gentle boil.
  9. Let it cool and enjoy!