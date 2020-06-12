Our Kitchen: Reuben Appetizer

INGREDIENTS:

•    Swiss Cheese (8 ounces), grated
•    Sauerkraut, drained
•    Cream Cheese (8 Ounces), softened
•    Deli Corned Beef, chopped 
•    Kraft Thousand Island Dressing
•    Rye Crackers
•    Chives

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Combine in a large bow,l 8 ounces of cream cheese, half of the Swiss cheese , chopped deli corned beef, and 1/4 – 1 /2  cup of Thousand Island dressing.
  2. Add the mix into a shallow baking dish.
  3. Top with sauerkraut and the other half with a little more shredded Swiss cheese.
  4. Place into a preheated 400 degree oven for 15 minutes or until golden brown.
  5. Sprinkle chopped chives.
  6. Serve warm.  
  7. Spread on with rye crackers or rye toast.

