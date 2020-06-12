Our Kitchen: Reuben Appetizer

INGREDIENTS:
• Swiss Cheese (8 ounces), grated
• Sauerkraut, drained
• Cream Cheese (8 Ounces), softened
• Deli Corned Beef, chopped
• Kraft Thousand Island Dressing
• Rye Crackers
• Chives
DIRECTIONS:
- Combine in a large bow,l 8 ounces of cream cheese, half of the Swiss cheese , chopped deli corned beef, and 1/4 – 1 /2 cup of Thousand Island dressing.
- Add the mix into a shallow baking dish.
- Top with sauerkraut and the other half with a little more shredded Swiss cheese.
- Place into a preheated 400 degree oven for 15 minutes or until golden brown.
- Sprinkle chopped chives.
- Serve warm.
- Spread on with rye crackers or rye toast.