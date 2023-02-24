Ingredients:
- Vidalia Onion
- Asparagus
- Zucchini
- Juice of a Lemon
- Summer Squash
- Red Bell Pepper
- Tomatoes
- Whole Mushrooms
- Parmesan Cheese
- Italian Dressing
Directions:
- Start by slicing up your Zucchini and Summer Squash
- Snap your Asparagus in half where they naturally break
- Cut up your Red Bell Pepper into fine pieces
- Cut your Vidalia Onion in half, then into quarters
- Place your vegetables in a container and cover them in the Italian Dressing
- Add your lemon juice in the container with your vegetables
- Cover your container with a lid, and let marinate for at least 30 minutes
- Now, cover your pan with aluminum foil or a cooking sheet
- Then, place your veggies onto the plan
- Sprinkle Parmesan Cheese over your vegetables
- Place the pan in the oven on a low broil
- Once roasted, enjoy!