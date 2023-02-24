Ingredients:

  • Vidalia Onion
  • Asparagus
  • Zucchini
  • Juice of a Lemon
  • Summer Squash
  • Red Bell Pepper
  • Tomatoes
  • Whole Mushrooms
  • Parmesan Cheese
  • Italian Dressing

Directions:

  • Start by slicing up your Zucchini and Summer Squash
  • Snap your Asparagus in half where they naturally break
  • Cut up your Red Bell Pepper into fine pieces
  • Cut your Vidalia Onion in half, then into quarters
  • Place your vegetables in a container and cover them in the Italian Dressing
  • Add your lemon juice in the container with your vegetables
  • Cover your container with a lid, and let marinate for at least 30 minutes
  • Now, cover your pan with aluminum foil or a cooking sheet
  • Then, place your veggies onto the plan
  • Sprinkle Parmesan Cheese over your vegetables
  • Place the pan in the oven on a low broil
  • Once roasted, enjoy!