Ingredients:
8 oz Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Grated
1 lb Ground Italian Sausage
2 Cups Biscuit Mix
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375
- Grate the block of cheese and place in a mixing bowl.
- Add in the ground Italian Sausage and 2 cups of the biscuit mix.
- Mix all ingredients well.
- Form even-sized balls and place on a baking sheet.
- Place the baking sheet in the oven and allow to bake for about 20 minutes.
- Once the Sausage balls are cooked thoroughly, set them on a paper towel to allow access grease to drain.
- Then, you’re done. Enjoy!