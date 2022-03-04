Ingredients:

8 oz Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Grated

1 lb Ground Italian Sausage

2 Cups Biscuit Mix

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375
  2. Grate the block of cheese and place in a mixing bowl.
  3. Add in the ground Italian Sausage and 2 cups of the biscuit mix.
  4. Mix all ingredients well.
  5. Form even-sized balls and place on a baking sheet.
  6. Place the baking sheet in the oven and allow to bake for about 20 minutes.
  7. Once the Sausage balls are cooked thoroughly, set them on a paper towel to allow access grease to drain.
  8. Then, you’re done. Enjoy!