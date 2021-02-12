Our Kitchen: Sausage-Stuffed Sweet Potato

INGREDIENTS
- 2 Sweet potatoes
- Italian sausage, ground (hot or mild)
- Vidalia onion, small to medium (or any type of sweet/mild onion)
- Bell pepper, small to medium
- Extra virgin olive oil
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Place sweet potatoes on a baking sheet or directly on the rack. Bake for about an hour.
- Slice the onion (rings or diced) and bell pepper (diced or strips).
- Heat skillet on medium to medium high. Add extra virgin olive oil.
- When the oil is hot, add the Italian sausage and cook until brown.
- Add onions and let soften.
- Add bell peppers and cook until softened.
- Take out the sweet potatoes from the oven (don’t forget the oven mitts!) and slice lengthwise down the middle. Remember they will be hot.
- Spoon on the sausage, onion, and pepper mixture.
- Enjoy!