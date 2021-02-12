 

Our Kitchen: Sausage-Stuffed Sweet Potato

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 Sweet potatoes
  • Italian sausage, ground (hot or mild)
  • Vidalia onion, small to medium (or any type of sweet/mild onion)
  • Bell pepper, small to medium
  • Extra virgin olive oil

DIRECTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Place sweet potatoes on a baking sheet or directly on the rack. Bake for about an hour.
  2. Slice the onion (rings or diced) and bell pepper (diced or strips).
  3. Heat skillet on medium to medium high. Add extra virgin olive oil.
  4. When the oil is hot, add the Italian sausage and cook until brown.
  5. Add onions and let soften.
  6. Add bell peppers and cook until softened.
  7. Take out the sweet potatoes from the oven (don’t forget the oven mitts!) and slice lengthwise down the middle. Remember they will be hot.
  8. Spoon on the sausage, onion, and pepper mixture.
  9. Enjoy!

