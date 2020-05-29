Our Kitchen: Sausage-Stuffed Sweet Potato

INGREDIENTS:

  • Sweet Potato
  • Italian Sausage
  • Vidalia Onions
  • Bell Peppers
  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Preheat the oven to 400ºF. Place sweet potatoes on a baking pan.  Place in the oven and bake for about an hour.
  2. Slice the bell peppers and vidalia onions.
  3. Add extra virgin olive oil in a skillet cooked on medium.
  4. Cook the sausage until browned.  Add the bell pepper and vidalia onion slices to cook.
  5. Take the sweet potatoes out of the oven, and slice in the centers to add the mixture of sausage, peppers, and onions.
  6. Eat and enjoy!

