Our Kitchen: Sausage-Stuffed Sweet Potato

INGREDIENTS:
- Sweet Potato
- Italian Sausage
- Vidalia Onions
- Bell Peppers
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat the oven to 400ºF. Place sweet potatoes on a baking pan. Place in the oven and bake for about an hour.
- Slice the bell peppers and vidalia onions.
- Add extra virgin olive oil in a skillet cooked on medium.
- Cook the sausage until browned. Add the bell pepper and vidalia onion slices to cook.
- Take the sweet potatoes out of the oven, and slice in the centers to add the mixture of sausage, peppers, and onions.
- Eat and enjoy!