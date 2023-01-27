Ingredients:

  • 2 Potatoes
  • 1/2 cup of Diced Ham (fully cooked)
  • Butter
  • 1 whole onion
  • Salt and Pepper
  • 1 cup Milk
  • 2 tbsp Flour
  • Cooking Spray

Directions:

  1. Slice a whole onion into half rings
  2. Skin and slice two potatoes
  3. Spray the cooking oil into the casserole dish
  4. Layer the dish with some of the sliced potatoes
  5. Add some of the sliced onions on top of the potatoes
  6. Add the fully cooked ham
  7. Sprinkle the flour over the ham, onion and potatoes in the dish
  8. season salt and pepper to your liking
  9. Slice three thin butter chunks over the dish
  10. repeat steps 4-9
  11. Now, add two cups of milk to your dish.
  12. Add your dish into the oven at 350 degrees for 1 hour
  13. Once the hour has passed, remove the lid and let cook for 20-30 more minutes.
  14. Enjoy!