Ingredients:
- 2 Potatoes
- 1/2 cup of Diced Ham (fully cooked)
- Butter
- 1 whole onion
- Salt and Pepper
- 1 cup Milk
- 2 tbsp Flour
- Cooking Spray
Directions:
- Slice a whole onion into half rings
- Skin and slice two potatoes
- Spray the cooking oil into the casserole dish
- Layer the dish with some of the sliced potatoes
- Add some of the sliced onions on top of the potatoes
- Add the fully cooked ham
- Sprinkle the flour over the ham, onion and potatoes in the dish
- season salt and pepper to your liking
- Slice three thin butter chunks over the dish
- repeat steps 4-9
- Now, add two cups of milk to your dish.
- Add your dish into the oven at 350 degrees for 1 hour
- Once the hour has passed, remove the lid and let cook for 20-30 more minutes.
- Enjoy!