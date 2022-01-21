Our Kitchen: Shrimp and Sausage Jambalaya

INGREDIENTS

  • Andouille sausage, large link cut into bite sized pieces
  • Shrimp, peeled and deveined (about 15-20)
  • 1 cup rice, par boiled
  • 4 cups chicken stock (keep the fourth handy in case you need more liquid)
  • 1 14.5 oz can diced tomatoes
  • 1 Tbsp avocado oil (can use olive oil, butter, etc.)
  • ½ cup of red wine
  • 1 bell pepper (can add red and yellow)
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, diced, remove more seeds to lower the heat
  • 2-3 stalks of celery hearts
  • Onion, small, diced
  • 2-4 cloves of garlic, minced
  • 2 Tbsp chili powder
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • ½ tsp smoked paprika
  • Green onion

DIRECTIONS

  1. Heat a pan on medium high and add oil. When the pan is hot, add the onions, peppers, and celery hearts. Cook until softened.
  2. Add the andouille sausage, garlic, chili powder, cumin, and paprika.
  3. Add the diced tomatoes, 3 cups of chicken stock (use the extra cup if needed), and red wine. Stir.
  4. Bring to a low boil and add the rice. Stir to combine.
  5. Cover and cook for about 20 minutes. If you use regular rice you will need to cook longer.
  6. The last three minutes of cooking add the shrimp.
  7. Garnish with green onion and enjoy.

