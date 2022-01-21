Our Kitchen: Shrimp and Sausage Jambalaya

INGREDIENTS
- Andouille sausage, large link cut into bite sized pieces
- Shrimp, peeled and deveined (about 15-20)
- 1 cup rice, par boiled
- 4 cups chicken stock (keep the fourth handy in case you need more liquid)
- 1 14.5 oz can diced tomatoes
- 1 Tbsp avocado oil (can use olive oil, butter, etc.)
- ½ cup of red wine
- 1 bell pepper (can add red and yellow)
- 1 jalapeño pepper, diced, remove more seeds to lower the heat
- 2-3 stalks of celery hearts
- Onion, small, diced
- 2-4 cloves of garlic, minced
- 2 Tbsp chili powder
- 1 tsp cumin
- ½ tsp smoked paprika
- Green onion
DIRECTIONS
- Heat a pan on medium high and add oil. When the pan is hot, add the onions, peppers, and celery hearts. Cook until softened.
- Add the andouille sausage, garlic, chili powder, cumin, and paprika.
- Add the diced tomatoes, 3 cups of chicken stock (use the extra cup if needed), and red wine. Stir.
- Bring to a low boil and add the rice. Stir to combine.
- Cover and cook for about 20 minutes. If you use regular rice you will need to cook longer.
- The last three minutes of cooking add the shrimp.
- Garnish with green onion and enjoy.