Our Kitchen: Shrimp and Sausage Jambalaya

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) -- Brian Laundrie was the only person involved in the death of Gabby Petito and claimed responsibility for her death in his notebook, the FBI said Friday as the agency gets ready to close the investigation into the disappearance and death of the 22-year-old North Port woman.