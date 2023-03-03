INGREDIENTS
- 3 TBS butter
- 1 medium onion, diced (sweet if available)
- Bell pepper, diced (you can use only green pepper or add red and yellow for more color)
- 2 ribs celery, diced
- 1-2 tsp garlic (which is about 3-4 cloves)
- 1-2 tsp oregano
- 1-2 tsp smoked paprika
- 2 bay leaves
- Salt & pepper to taste
- Dash (or more) of cayenne pepper
- 2 cups chicken stock
- 28 oz canned tomatoes, chopped
- ½ tsp brown sugar
- 1-2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
- Green onion, sliced (save some for garnish)
- 1 ½ lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined
- Rice, as a side
DIRECTIONS
- In a skillet on medium-high heat, add butter. Once the butter has melted, add onions, bell pepper, and celery. Cook until soft.
- Add garlic, oregano, smoked paprika, bay leaves, salt, pepper, and cayenne pepper. Stir to combine.
- Add chicken stock, bring to a boil, and let it reduce. Once reduced, add tomatoes, brown sugar (to cut the acid of the tomatoes), sliced green onion, and Worcestershire sauce. Cook for about 10 minutes.
- Lastly, add the shrimp. The shrimp only take a couple of minutes to cook (ready when opaque). Plate your rice and top with the shrimp creole and green onion for garnish.
ENJOY!