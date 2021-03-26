 

Our Kitchen: Shrimp Creole

Ingredients

  • 3 TBS butter
  • 1 medium onion, chopped (sweet if available)
  • Bell pepper, chopped (you can use only green pepper or add red and yellow for more color)
  • 2 ribs celery, chopped
  • 1-2 tsp garlic (which is about 3-4 cloves)
  • 1-2 tsp oregano
  • 1-2 tsp smoked paprika
  • 2 bay leaves
  • Salt & pepper to taste
  • Dash (or two) of cayenne pepper
  • 2 cups chicken stock
  • 28 oz can tomatoes, chopped
  • ½ tsp brown sugar
  • 1-2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
  • Green onion, sliced (save some for garnish)
  • 1 ½ lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • Rice, as a side

Directions

  1. In a skillet on medium high heat, add butter. Once the butter has melted, add chopped onions, bell peppers, and celery. Cook until soft.
  2. Add garlic, oregano, smoked paprika, bay leaves, salt, pepper, and cayenne pepper. Stir to combine.
  3. Add chicken stock, bring to boil, and let it reduce. Once reduced, add tomatoes, brown sugar (to cut down the acid of the tomatoes), sliced green onion and Worcestershire sauce. Cook for about 10 minutes.
  4. Lastly, add the shrimp. The shrimp only take a couple of minutes to cook (it’s ready when opaque). Plate your rice and top with the shrimp creole and green onion for garnish.

