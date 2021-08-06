Our Kitchen: Shrimp Rolls

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - The first round of Muscogee County School District students are heading back to the classroom. Pre-K through second graders returned back to the classroom on the morning of Aug. 6, while grades three through twelve will be heading back to the classroom on Monday Aug. 9.

A universal mask mandate is currently in place for the Muscogee County School District as the peach state sees a rise in COVID-19 cases, but Superintendent of Education for the Muscogee County School District Dr. David Lewis said he's hopeful the mandate will not be necessary for long.