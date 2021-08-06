Our Kitchen: Shrimp Rolls

INGREDIENTS
- 24oz bag of frozen medium shrimp (peeled and deveined)
- Juice of ½ of a lemon
- ½ cup celery, diced
- Fresh dill, chopped
- 1-2 green onions, thinly sliced
- Mayonnaise
- Smoked paprika
- Salt
- Pepper
- Rolls
DIRECTIONS
- Rinse the shrimp under cool water to defrost.
- In a large pot, boil the shrimp for 2-3 minutes. Drain and thoroughly pat dry to remove excess moisture. This will keep the rolls from becoming soggy.
- In a bowl, combine the shrimp, celery, green onions, dill, and lemon juice. Add mayonnaise to your preference. Start light, you can always add more.
- Add salt, pepper and paprika to taste and lightly mix.
- There are several options for serving your rolls. You could toast them under the broiler. Buttered and grilled. Or simply split open the fresh rolls and add the shrimp mix. No matter how you slice it, this is a fresh and easy meal.