Our Kitchen: Shrimp Rolls

INGREDIENTS
- 24 oz bag of frozen medium shrimp (peeled and deveined)
- Juice of ½ of a lemon
- ½ cup celery, diced
- Fresh dill, chopped
- 2-3 Green onions, thinly sliced
- Mayonnaise (your preference)
- Smoked paprika
- Salt
- Pepper
- Rolls
DIRECTIONS
- Rinse the shrimp under cool water to defrost.
- In a large pot, boil the shrimp for 2-3 minutes. Drain and thoroughly pat dry to remove excess moisture. This keeps the rolls from becoming soggy.
- In a bowl, combine the shrimp, celery, green onions, dill, and lemon juice. Add as much mayonnaise as you like. Start light, you can always add more. Add salt, pepper and paprika to taste and lightly mix.
- You could toast the rolls under the broiler, butter the rolls and grill them, or simply split open the fresh rolls and add the shrimp. No matter how you slice it, this is a fresh and easy meal.