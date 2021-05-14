 

Our Kitchen: Shrimp Rolls

Our Kitchen
Posted: / Updated:

INGREDIENTS

  • 24 oz bag of frozen medium shrimp (peeled and deveined)
  • Juice of ½ of a lemon
  • ½ cup celery, diced
  • Fresh dill, chopped
  • 2-3 Green onions, thinly sliced
  • Mayonnaise (your preference)
  • Smoked paprika
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Rolls

DIRECTIONS

  1. Rinse the shrimp under cool water to defrost.
  2. In a large pot, boil the shrimp for 2-3 minutes. Drain and thoroughly pat dry to remove excess moisture. This keeps the rolls from becoming soggy.
  3. In a bowl, combine the shrimp, celery, green onions, dill, and lemon juice. Add as much mayonnaise as you like. Start light, you can always add more. Add salt, pepper and paprika to taste and lightly mix.
  4. You could toast the rolls under the broiler, butter the rolls and grill them, or simply split open the fresh rolls and add the shrimp. No matter how you slice it, this is a fresh and easy meal.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Friday

76° / 52°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 76° 52°

Saturday

81° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 81° 54°

Sunday

84° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 84° 58°

Monday

87° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 87° 63°

Tuesday

88° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 88° 65°

Wednesday

86° / 65°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 86° 65°

Thursday

85° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 85° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

69°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
69°

66°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
66°

63°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
63°

62°

12 AM
Clear
1%
62°

60°

1 AM
Clear
1%
60°

58°

2 AM
Clear
1%
58°

57°

3 AM
Clear
2%
57°

56°

4 AM
Clear
2%
56°

55°

5 AM
Clear
2%
55°

54°

6 AM
Clear
3%
54°

53°

7 AM
Sunny
3%
53°

56°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
56°

61°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
61°

66°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

71°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

74°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories