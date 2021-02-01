 

Our Kitchen: Smothered Pork

Our Kitchen
Ingredients

  • ¼ cup green onions, finely chopped
  • 1 large sweet onion, finely chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 lb fully cooked ham steaks
  • 2 (3-oz) links smoked sausage
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 8 oz fresh prediced bell peppers (1 ½ cups)
  • 2 teaspoons blackening seasoning
  • 1 (10-oz) can diced tomatoes with green chiles
  • ½ cup heavy cream

Steps

  1. Chop green onions, onion, and garlic. Cut ham and sausage into small bite-size pieces. Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes.
  2. Add oil, peppers, sausage, sweet onion, and garlic to pan; cook and stir 3 minutes. Add ham and seasoning to pan; cook and stir 3 minutes or until vegetables are softened. Stir in tomatoes and cream; cook and stir 1–2 minutes or until sauce begins to thicken.
  3. Reduce heat to low; cook and stir 3–4 minutes or until sauce has thickened and ham is 165°F. Stir in green onions. Serve.

