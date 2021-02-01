Our Kitchen: Smothered Pork

Ingredients
- ¼ cup green onions, finely chopped
- 1 large sweet onion, finely chopped
- 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1 lb fully cooked ham steaks
- 2 (3-oz) links smoked sausage
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- 8 oz fresh prediced bell peppers (1 ½ cups)
- 2 teaspoons blackening seasoning
- 1 (10-oz) can diced tomatoes with green chiles
- ½ cup heavy cream
Steps
- Chop green onions, onion, and garlic. Cut ham and sausage into small bite-size pieces. Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes.
- Add oil, peppers, sausage, sweet onion, and garlic to pan; cook and stir 3 minutes. Add ham and seasoning to pan; cook and stir 3 minutes or until vegetables are softened. Stir in tomatoes and cream; cook and stir 1–2 minutes or until sauce begins to thicken.
- Reduce heat to low; cook and stir 3–4 minutes or until sauce has thickened and ham is 165°F. Stir in green onions. Serve.