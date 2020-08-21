Our Kitchen: Spaghetti Squash

INGREDIENTS:
- Spaghetti Squash
- Olive Oil
- Garlic Salt
- Pepper
- Parmesan Cheese
- Marinara Sauce
- Parsley
DIRECTIONS:
- Cut the spaghetti squash down the middle, and scoop out all of the seed with a spoon. Scrape out the pulp as well.
- Drizzle olive oil around the edges of the spaghetti squash.
- Add garlic salt, and pepper.
- Place halves of the spaghetti squash flush side down onto a baker’s pan. Bake in an oven at 450 Degrees Fahrenheit for 30 – 40 minutes.
- Once ready, scrape out the inside of the spaghetti squash and add in a bowl.
- Heat marinara sauce in a pan. Then add in the bowl. Add Parmesan cheese and parsley.
- Serve and enjoy!