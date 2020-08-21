Our Kitchen: Spaghetti Squash

Our Kitchen
Posted: / Updated:

INGREDIENTS:

  • Spaghetti Squash
  • Olive Oil
  • Garlic Salt
  • Pepper
  • Parmesan Cheese
  • Marinara Sauce
  • Parsley

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Cut the spaghetti squash down the middle, and scoop out all of the seed with a spoon. Scrape out the pulp as well.
  2. Drizzle olive oil around the edges of the spaghetti squash.
  3. Add garlic salt, and pepper.
  4. Place halves of the spaghetti squash flush side down onto a baker’s pan. Bake in an oven at 450 Degrees Fahrenheit for 30 – 40 minutes.
  5. Once ready, scrape out the inside of the spaghetti squash and add in a bowl.
  6. Heat marinara sauce in a pan. Then add in the bowl. Add Parmesan cheese and parsley.
  7. Serve and enjoy!

