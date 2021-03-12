 

Our Kitchen: Spaghetti Squash

Our Kitchen
Ingredients

  • Spaghetti squash
  • Olive oil
  • Garlic salt
  • Pepper
  • Marinara
  • Parmesan cheese

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 450F.
  2. Cut the squash down the middle (lengthwise) and scoop out the seeds.
  3. Drizzle with olive oil (about 1 TBS per half) around the edges, letting it run into the middle.
  4. Sprinkle garlic salt and pepper onto both halves.
  5. In a roasting pan, place the squash halves flesh side down. Bake in a 450F oven for 30-40 minutes, until tender.
  6. Remove from the oven and let cool.
  7. While your squash cools, heat up the marinara. Use your favorite brand and feel free to add your favorite extras: red wine, onions, garlic, etc. Or use straight out of the jar.
  8. When you can easily handle your squash, take a fork and rake through the flesh. It becomes stringy, a little like spaghetti.
  9. Add the squash to the marinara to warm it up.
  10. Plate and add parmesan cheese and chopped parsley (for color).
  11. Enjoy a nice alternative to pasta!

