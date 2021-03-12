Our Kitchen: Spaghetti Squash

Ingredients
- Spaghetti squash
- Olive oil
- Garlic salt
- Pepper
- Marinara
- Parmesan cheese
Directions
- Preheat oven to 450F.
- Cut the squash down the middle (lengthwise) and scoop out the seeds.
- Drizzle with olive oil (about 1 TBS per half) around the edges, letting it run into the middle.
- Sprinkle garlic salt and pepper onto both halves.
- In a roasting pan, place the squash halves flesh side down. Bake in a 450F oven for 30-40 minutes, until tender.
- Remove from the oven and let cool.
- While your squash cools, heat up the marinara. Use your favorite brand and feel free to add your favorite extras: red wine, onions, garlic, etc. Or use straight out of the jar.
- When you can easily handle your squash, take a fork and rake through the flesh. It becomes stringy, a little like spaghetti.
- Add the squash to the marinara to warm it up.
- Plate and add parmesan cheese and chopped parsley (for color).
- Enjoy a nice alternative to pasta!