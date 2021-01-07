 

Our Kitchen: Spinach Frittata

Ingredients:

  • 12 eggs
  • 3 tablespoons of whole milk or half & half
  • 1 cup Ham, sausage or bacon, chopped
  • Fresh Spinach (or well-drained frozen spinach)bob
  • 1 Tablespoon of Olive oil
  • 1 Medium onion, chopped
  • 1 Red bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 cup Sharp cheddar cheese, grated and divided in half
  • ½ teaspoon Salt
  • ½  pepper Black pepper

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees
  2. Whisk eggs in a large mixing bowl until frothy
  3. Add whole milk or half & half
  4. Add one half of cheddar cheese
  5. Sautee onions and bell peppers in olive oil over medium heat in a large cast iron skillet
  6. Salt and pepper vegetables to taste
  7. Add meat,  cook until browned
  8. Add spinach
  9. If using a cast iron skillet, pour egg mixture right in; if not, combine  all ingredients into a baking dish
  10. Top egg mixture with remaining cheddar cheese.
  11. Bake mixture approximately 15 minutes until fluffy and golden brown, closely monitor it to prevent undercooked or overcooked  eggs
  12. Remove from oven, let it sit for five minutes before serving.

