Our Kitchen: Spinach Frittata

Ingredients:
- 12 eggs
- 3 tablespoons of whole milk or half & half
- 1 cup Ham, sausage or bacon, chopped
- Fresh Spinach (or well-drained frozen spinach)bob
- 1 Tablespoon of Olive oil
- 1 Medium onion, chopped
- 1 Red bell pepper, chopped
- 1 cup Sharp cheddar cheese, grated and divided in half
- ½ teaspoon Salt
- ½ pepper Black pepper
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees
- Whisk eggs in a large mixing bowl until frothy
- Add whole milk or half & half
- Add one half of cheddar cheese
- Sautee onions and bell peppers in olive oil over medium heat in a large cast iron skillet
- Salt and pepper vegetables to taste
- Add meat, cook until browned
- Add spinach
- If using a cast iron skillet, pour egg mixture right in; if not, combine all ingredients into a baking dish
- Top egg mixture with remaining cheddar cheese.
- Bake mixture approximately 15 minutes until fluffy and golden brown, closely monitor it to prevent undercooked or overcooked eggs
- Remove from oven, let it sit for five minutes before serving.