Our Kitchen: Street Corn

INGREDIENTS:
- Corn
- Vegetable Oil
- Butter
- Mayonnaise
- Sour Cream
- Lime Juice
- Fresco Cheese
- Chili Powder
- Cayenne Pepper
- Smoked Paprika
- Ground Cumin Seed
- Cilantro
DIRECTIONS:
- Add vegetable oil, butter, and corn off the cob into a heated pan.
- After corn is finished cooking, add into a bowl.
- Add cilantro, Fresco cheese, cayenne pepper, smoked paprika, cumin, chili powder, lime juice, mayonnaise, and sour cream into the bowl. Mix the ingredients.
- Serve and enjoy!