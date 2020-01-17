Our Kitchen: Street Corn

Our Kitchen
Posted: / Updated:

INGREDIENTS:

  • Corn
  • Vegetable Oil
  • Butter
  • Mayonnaise
  • Sour Cream
  • Lime Juice
  • Fresco Cheese
  • Chili Powder
  • Cayenne Pepper
  • Smoked Paprika
  • Ground Cumin Seed
  • Cilantro
  • Chili Powder

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Add vegetable oil, butter, and corn off the cob into a heated pan.
  2. After corn is finished cooking, add into a bowl.
  3. Add cilantro, Fresco cheese, cayenne pepper, smoked paprika, cumin, chili powder, lime juice, mayonnaise, and sour cream into the bowl. Mix the ingredients.
  4. Serve and enjoy!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories