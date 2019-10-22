Our Kitchen: Stuffed Artichokes

INGREDIENTS:

  • Artichokes
  • Sausage
  • Onions
  • Parmesan Cheese
  • Garlic
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Olive Oil
  • Parsley
  • Crackers
  • Chicken Broth

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Cut the bottoms and tops off of the artichokes. Next cut the points off of the outer leaves. Use a spoon to clear out the insides of the artichokes to make room for the stuffing.
  2. Add cooked sausage, onions, Parmesan cheese, garlic cloves, salt, pepper, olive oil, crushed crackers, and parsley in a bowl. Stuff these ingredients inside the artichokes placed on a dish.
  3. Pour some chicken broth in the dish with the stuffed artichokes. Wrap the dish with aluminum foil.
  4. Cook in the oven for about an hour. Then take the aluminum foil off and broil for about 5 minutes.
  5. Serve and enjoy!

