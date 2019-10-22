Our Kitchen: Stuffed Artichokes

INGREDIENTS:
- Artichokes
- Sausage
- Onions
- Parmesan Cheese
- Garlic
- Salt
- Pepper
- Olive Oil
- Parsley
- Crackers
- Chicken Broth
DIRECTIONS:
- Cut the bottoms and tops off of the artichokes. Next cut the points off of the outer leaves. Use a spoon to clear out the insides of the artichokes to make room for the stuffing.
- Add cooked sausage, onions, Parmesan cheese, garlic cloves, salt, pepper, olive oil, crushed crackers, and parsley in a bowl. Stuff these ingredients inside the artichokes placed on a dish.
- Pour some chicken broth in the dish with the stuffed artichokes. Wrap the dish with aluminum foil.
- Cook in the oven for about an hour. Then take the aluminum foil off and broil for about 5 minutes.
- Serve and enjoy!