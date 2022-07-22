INGREDIENTS
- 1 Bunch of Collard Greens
- Fresh Mint, finely chopped
- Fresh Oregano, Finely Chopped
- Fresh Italian Parsley, Finely Chopped
- ½ Onion, Chopped & Diced
- 2 cloves of Garlic, Minced
- ½ Teaspoon Nutmeg
- Beef Broth
- 1 pound Ground Beef/Chorizo Sausage mixed
- 1 cup of Parboiled Rice
DIRECTIONS
- Prep collards by cutting stems and placing them in very hot water. Once the leaf is softened, cut the main vein, and set it aside.
- In a large bowl, combine 1 cup of parboiled rice with the meat mixture of Ground beef and Chorizo Sausage.
- Cut and dice ½ onion and add to the mixture. Also, add all the finely chopped herbs.
- Blend all together and mix well!
- Add ½ teaspoon of Nutmeg to your mixture and set aside.
- Pat dry all the collards and with the rib side up, place on a flat surface. Work the meat mixture into a medium-sized ball and place it in the center of a leaf. Starting from the bottom of the leaf, begin to fold the leaf and roll in any excess until the meat is completely covered.
- Place all rolls—seam down— in your pot.
- Add your beef broth until the rolls are completely covered and bring to a simmer.
- Keep at a simmer for about an hour… and you’re done. Enjoy!