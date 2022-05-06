INGREDIENTS

  • 1 Bunch of Collard Greens
  • Fresh Mint, finely chopped
  • Fresh Oregano, Finely Chopped
  • Fresh Italian Parsley, Finely Chopped
  • ½ Onion, Chopped & Diced
  • 2 cloves of Garlic, Minced
  • ½ Teaspoon Nutmeg
  • Beef Broth
  • 1 pound Ground Beef/Chorizo Sausage mixed
  • 1 cup of Parboiled Rice

DIRECTIONS

  1. Prep collards by cutting stems and placing them in very hot water. Once the leaf is softened, cut the main vein, and set it aside.
  2. In a large bowl, combine 1 cup of parboiled rice with the meat mixture of Ground beef and Chorizo Sausage.
  3. Cut and dice ½ onion and add to the mixture. Also, add all the finely chopped herbs.
  4. Blend all together and mix well!
  5. Add ½ teaspoon of Nutmeg to your mixture and set aside.
  6. Pat dry all the collards and with the rib side up, place on a flat surface. Work the meat mixture into a medium-sized ball and place it in the center of a leaf. Starting from the bottom of the leaf, begin to fold the leaf and roll in any excess until the meat is completely covered.
  7. Place all rolls—seam down— in your pot.
  8. Add your beef broth until the rolls are completely covered and bring to a simmer.
  9. Keep at a simmer for about an hour… and you’re done. Enjoy!