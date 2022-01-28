Our Kitchen: Stuffed Collards

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) - A group unhappy with Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong's role in the removal of a Confederate statue in front of the Madison County Courthouse is seeking to have his name removed from the ballot in his bid for a congressional seat.

Strong, a Republican, is among the candidates seeking to replace U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who is running for the U.S. Senate, as the Huntsville-area's member of the Congress.