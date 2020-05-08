Our Kitchen: Summer Squash Casserole

INGREDIENTS:

  • 3 lbs of yellow summer squash, cut into bite-sized squares
  • ½ cup chopped sweet onion
  • ½ cup butter melted, divided in half
  • 2 eggs
  • ¾ cup of plain dry bread crumbs, divided ½ cup & ¼ cup
  • 1 cup grated extra sharp cheddar cheese
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Cooking Spray

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Use cooking spray in a two-quart baking dish.
  2. Boil the squash and onions in a large saucepan for about 10 minutes; drain well.
  3. In a separate mixing bowl, mix two eggs, ½ cup of bread crumbs, ¼ cup of butter, salt and pepper.
  4. Mix thoroughly into squash and onions. 
  5. Spread the mixture into the casserole dish.
  6. In a separate mixing bowl, combine cheddar cheese with the remaining bread crumbs, and butter to make a crumble. Sprinkle over squash mixture.
  7. Bake casserole for about an hour until golden brown.

