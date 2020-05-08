Our Kitchen: Summer Squash Casserole

INGREDIENTS:
- 3 lbs of yellow summer squash, cut into bite-sized squares
- ½ cup chopped sweet onion
- ½ cup butter melted, divided in half
- 2 eggs
- ¾ cup of plain dry bread crumbs, divided ½ cup & ¼ cup
- 1 cup grated extra sharp cheddar cheese
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Cooking Spray
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Use cooking spray in a two-quart baking dish.
- Boil the squash and onions in a large saucepan for about 10 minutes; drain well.
- In a separate mixing bowl, mix two eggs, ½ cup of bread crumbs, ¼ cup of butter, salt and pepper.
- Mix thoroughly into squash and onions.
- Spread the mixture into the casserole dish.
- In a separate mixing bowl, combine cheddar cheese with the remaining bread crumbs, and butter to make a crumble. Sprinkle over squash mixture.
- Bake casserole for about an hour until golden brown.