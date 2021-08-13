Our Kitchen: Summer Squash Casserole

INGREDIENTS:
- 3lbs of yellow summer squash, cut into bite-sized pieces
- ½ cup sweet onion, cut into bite-sized pieces
- ¼ cup butter melted, divided in half
- 2 eggs
- ¾ cup of unseasoned breadcrumbs, divided ½ cup & ¼ cup
- 1 cup grated extra sharp cheddar cheese
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Cooking spray
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 375F.
- Boil the squash and onions for about 10 minutes; drain well. Place into a large bowl when drained.
- In a separate bowl, mix together the eggs, half of the butter, ½ cup of breadcrumbs, and salt and pepper.
- Fold the egg mixture into the squash and onions.
- Spray a 2 quart baking dish with cooking spray.
- Spread the squash mixture into the baking dish.
- In another bowl, combine the remaining breadcrumbs, butter, and cheese to make a topping. Sprinkle over squash.
- Bake at 375F for 45 minutes to an hour until golden brown. Enjoy this fresh summer squash casserole!