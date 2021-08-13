Our Kitchen: Summer Squash Casserole

INGREDIENTS:

  • 3lbs of yellow summer squash, cut into bite-sized pieces
  • ½ cup sweet onion, cut into bite-sized pieces
  • ¼ cup butter melted, divided in half
  • 2 eggs
  • ¾ cup of unseasoned breadcrumbs, divided ½ cup & ¼ cup
  • 1 cup grated extra sharp cheddar cheese
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Cooking spray

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Preheat oven to 375F.
  2. Boil the squash and onions for about 10 minutes; drain well. Place into a large bowl when drained.
  3. In a separate bowl, mix together the eggs, half of the butter, ½ cup of breadcrumbs, and salt and pepper.
  4. Fold the egg mixture into the squash and onions. 
  5. Spray a 2 quart baking dish with cooking spray.
  6. Spread the squash mixture into the baking dish.
  7. In another bowl, combine the remaining breadcrumbs, butter, and cheese to make a topping. Sprinkle over squash.
  8. Bake at 375F for 45 minutes to an hour until golden brown. Enjoy this fresh summer squash casserole!

