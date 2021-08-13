Our Kitchen: Summer Squash Casserole

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) - An Auburn University Agriculture student and a team of volunteers are growing and giving from the earth behind Farmville Baptist Church. 22-year-old Andrew Bailey loves the Lord and the Land. He's utilizing both to serve others. Back in May, Andrew and volunteers planted a garden behind Farmville Baptist Church.

"We are using it this year as ministry going out into the public and giving out fresh produce," said Bailey.